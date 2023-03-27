Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.1 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €97.76 ($105.12) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($111.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

