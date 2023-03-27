Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 256,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 369,136 shares.The stock last traded at $16.30 and had previously closed at $15.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 795.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch + Lomb (BLCO)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.