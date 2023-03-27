Barrington Research Downgrades Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) to Market Perform

Barrington Research lowered shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Airspan Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

MIMO stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.72. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airspan Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airspan Networks during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 323.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 30.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 238,515 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.