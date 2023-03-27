Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of BZUN stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $5.22. 430,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $363.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. Baozun has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Baozun by 14.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 39.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baozun by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

