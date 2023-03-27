Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 7.4% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,215. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.52. The company has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

