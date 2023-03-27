Bank of Montreal Can Sells 94,026 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $165,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.95. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

