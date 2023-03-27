Bank of Montreal Can Has $197.08 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.42% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $197,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,856,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,517,000 after purchasing an additional 597,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,272,000 after buying an additional 94,102 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,382,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,575,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,209,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,917,000 after buying an additional 119,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.64. 90,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,127. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BEP shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Desjardins cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.