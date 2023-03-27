Bank of Montreal Can Has $145.97 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.40% of Allstate worth $145,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 112.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Insider Activity

Allstate Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.20. 633,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.36. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

