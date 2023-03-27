Bank of Montreal Can Has $141.68 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $141,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock remained flat at $52.30 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,985. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

