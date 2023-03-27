Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Update

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, an increase of 257.7% from the February 28th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BMRC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 136,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,075. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $379.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several research firms have commented on BMRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.