Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.08. 22,925,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,243,996. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.