Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $527.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 19.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,617 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,049,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,662 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 595,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 527,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,510,000. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

