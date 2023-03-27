Badger DAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.29 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $52.98 million and $5.29 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for $2.76 or 0.00010268 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,165,608 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

