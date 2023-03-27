BAB, Inc. (BABB) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on April 19th

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of BABB stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.11. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

About BAB

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

