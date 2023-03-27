Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €64.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NEM opened at €58.96 ($63.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Nemetschek has a one year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a one year high of €94.78 ($101.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.32.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.