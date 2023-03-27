Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Position Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,392 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $234,872.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,215,002.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 344,672 shares of company stock worth $65,155,942 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.90. 183,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.74.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

