AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $202.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.4 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $157.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

