Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVDL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.14.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $583.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.49.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
