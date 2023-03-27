Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMV) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 27th

Atlis Motor Vehicles’ (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 27th. Atlis Motor Vehicles had issued 1,852,345 shares in its public offering on September 27th. The total size of the offering was $50,939,488 based on an initial share price of $27.50. After the expiration of Atlis Motor Vehicles’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Stock Performance

AMV stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98. Atlis Motor Vehicles has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $243.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlis Motor Vehicles Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Atlis Motor Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atlis Motor Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlis Motor Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers.

