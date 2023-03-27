Asset Dedication LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NVDA traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,917,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,490,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $660.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.63.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

