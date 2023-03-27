Asset Dedication LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.93. 250,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.79.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

