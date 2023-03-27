Asset Dedication LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.58. 477,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,211. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

About Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

