ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 69.9% in March

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANX traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $16.72. 11,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,516. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is currently 294.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth $74,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Featured Articles

