ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 69.9% in March

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BANX traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $16.72. 11,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,516. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75.
ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is currently 294.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
Featured Articles
