Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $85.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $67.87 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 889,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 29,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

