Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 323.8% from the February 28th total of 722,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ARDS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. 264,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

(Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

