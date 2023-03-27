Analyzing Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sisecam Resources 8.79% 17.56% 10.55% Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 36.47% 95.37% 40.22%

Risk and Volatility

Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 1 1 3 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sisecam Resources and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus price target of $95.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Dividends

Sisecam Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile pays an annual dividend of $7.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Sisecam Resources pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sisecam Resources $720.10 million 0.69 $63.30 million $3.13 8.03 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile $10.71 billion 2.16 $3.91 billion $13.68 5.92

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Sisecam Resources. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sisecam Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beats Sisecam Resources on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services. The Specialty Plant Nutrients segment produces potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, and specialty blends. The Iodine and Derivatives segment manufactures iodine and iodine derivatives, which are used in a wide range of medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications. The Lithium and Derivatives segment covers lithium carbonate for electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives. The Industrial Chemicals segment comprises industrial chemicals including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and boric acid. The Potassium segment produces potassium chloride and potassium sulfate. The Other Products and Services s

