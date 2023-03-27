Analyzing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and SES AI (NYSE:SES)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SES AI and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

SES AI presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.60%. Flux Power has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 115.46%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than SES AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SES AI has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SES AI and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.20) -13.55 Flux Power $42.33 million 1.99 -$15.61 million ($0.63) -8.35

Flux Power has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flux Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% Flux Power -16.13% -77.93% -28.83%

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

