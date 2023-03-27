Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $127.47

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.0 %

WSM opened at $117.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.01. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

