Analysts Set Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Target Price at $54.33

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Trading Up 1.5 %

UNBLF stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $76.46.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

