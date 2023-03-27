Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target at $103.60

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $65.12 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $98.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

