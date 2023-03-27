Analysts Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) PT at $98.46

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

