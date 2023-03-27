Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target at $13.55

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $51,002.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $455,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,186,636 shares of company stock worth $26,005,734. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $13,533,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $6,291,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.