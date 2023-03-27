Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.61 and a 200 day moving average of $164.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

