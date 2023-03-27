Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,873. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

