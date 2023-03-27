American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President Sells $178,477.04 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) President H Allan Dow sold 14,324 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $178,477.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, H Allan Dow sold 5,311 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $68,511.90.

On Wednesday, March 15th, H Allan Dow sold 4,145 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $53,511.95.

On Monday, March 13th, H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $181,470.56.

On Thursday, March 9th, H Allan Dow sold 4 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, H Allan Dow sold 557 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $7,742.30.

American Software Stock Down 0.2 %

American Software stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.83. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 137.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 418.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Stories

