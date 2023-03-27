American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.8 %

AMS stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.