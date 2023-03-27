American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.2% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.21. The company had a trading volume of 667,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,721. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

