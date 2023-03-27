Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Amedisys stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $179.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,759,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,020,000 after buying an additional 58,365 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,601,000 after buying an additional 123,286 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

