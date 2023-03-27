Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Director Buys $38,430.00 in Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) Director David Drutz purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Altimmune Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,743. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $237.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 855.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 138,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 123,729 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $3,433,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

