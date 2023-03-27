Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Director Buys $38,430.00 in Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) Director David Drutz purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Altimmune Trading Up 11.6 %
Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,743. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $237.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.