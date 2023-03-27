Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.85.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ALL opened at $105.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.36. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.