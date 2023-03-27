Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.90

Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 588185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Advanced Oncotherapy Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.12 million, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.65.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Oncotherapy

In related news, insider Enrico Cipro Vanni bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £10,400 ($12,771.71). Company insiders own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

