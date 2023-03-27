Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after buying an additional 146,486 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $96.39. 21,722,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,325,180. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

