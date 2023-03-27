ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock Position Lessened by MGG Investment Group LP

MGG Investment Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,633,955 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 11,286,597 shares during the period. ADT comprises 97.0% of MGG Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MGG Investment Group LP owned 1.27% of ADT worth $105,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ADT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,628,487 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $147,017,000 after acquiring an additional 490,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,169,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 447,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ADT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,023,743 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ADT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,765,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,858,000 after purchasing an additional 173,444 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

NYSE:ADT remained flat at $7.11 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,662. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.69%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

