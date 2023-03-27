ACT Wealth Management LLC Invests $289,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.93. 877,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.07.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

