ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $18.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 11.6% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,464. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.