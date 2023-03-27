Achain Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $237,056.54 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004611 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003721 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003144 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

