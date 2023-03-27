Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.59.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $990.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.62. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

