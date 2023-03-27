Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 24,309 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,309 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 116,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,197. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.