Access Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $92,076,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.89. 673,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,238. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,761.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

