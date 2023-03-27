Access Financial Services Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.50. 2,129,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,205. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day moving average of $142.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

